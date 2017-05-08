المشتري يتراقص مع القمر في مشاهد نادرة

تزينت السماء أمس الأحد بمشاهدة جميلة ونادرة بعدما ظهر نور كوكب المشتري في السماء بجوار القمر.

وكانت رؤية أكبر كوكب في النظام الشمسي واضحة حتى دون استخدام المناظير خاصة في سماء المملكة المتحدة وفي نصف الكرة الأرضية الشمالية وكان أفضل وقت لمشاهدة الكوكب في الساعة 11 مساء بالتوقيت المحلي.عندما بلغ ذروته.

وأظهرت صور نشرت عبر الإنترنت مدى وضوح الكوكب بالعين المجردة.

