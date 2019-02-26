ترامب يشكر الامارات على دورها في تحرير مواطن أميركي باليمن

شكر الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترامب دولة الامارات على دورها في تحرير مواطن أمريكي باليمن.

 

وأعلن ترامب عبر تويتر تحرير المواطن الامريكي داني بورش الذي احتجز رهينة على مدار 18 شهرا.

 

وشكر الرئيس الاميركي الامارات على دورها في تحرير المواطن الامريكي .

