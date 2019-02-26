ترامب يشكر الامارات على دورها في تحرير مواطن أميركي باليمن

شكر الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترامب دولة الامارات على دورها في تحرير مواطن أمريكي باليمن.

وأعلن ترامب عبر تويتر تحرير المواطن الامريكي داني بورش الذي احتجز رهينة على مدار 18 شهرا.

وشكر الرئيس الاميركي الامارات على دورها في تحرير المواطن الامريكي .

It is my honor today to announce that Danny Burch, a United States citizen who has been held hostage in Yemen for 18 months, has been recovered and reunited with his wife and children. I appreciate the support of the United Arab Emirates in bringing Danny home...