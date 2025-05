«الوزاري للتنمية» يناقش الاستراتيجيات والسياسات الحكومية

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - May 06, 2025: HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister (C), chairs a Ministerial Development Council meeting, at Qasr Al Watan. Seen with HE Dr Abdulrahman bin Abdulmanan Al Awar, UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation (R), HE Abdulla bin Touq Al Mari, UAE Minister of Economy (2nd R), HE Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Group CEO of ADNOC and Chairman of Masdar (3rd R), HE Suhail bin Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure (4th R), HE Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, UAE Minister of Health and Prevention Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs (5th R), HE Mohamed bin Abdulla Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs (7th R), HE Maryam Bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, UAE Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet (8th R), HE Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs (9th R), HE Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of Sports (10th R) and HE Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Community Empowerment (L). ( Hassan Bargash Al Menhali / UAE Presidential Court ) ---