اسم الفيلم إيرادات نهاية الأسبوع إجمالي الإيرادات عدد صالات العرض

1. Dr. Seuss› The Grinch (2018) 67.572.855 67.572.855 4.141

2. Bohemian Rhapsody 31.201.568 100.362.116 4

3. Overlord 10.202.108 10.202.108 2.859

4. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms 10.086.869 35.778.403 3.766

5. A Star is Born (2018) 8.105.163 178.115.551 2.848

6. The Girl in the Spider›s Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story 7.810.112 7.810.112 2.929

7. Nobody›s Fool 6.636.242 24.372.350 2.468

8. Venom (2018) 4.915.378 206.298.981 2.351

9. Halloween (2018) 3.998.885 156.968.730 2.717

10. The Hate U Give 2.051.363 26.687.246 1.108

شباك التذاكر العالمي