شباك التذاكر العالمي

المصدر: شباك التذاكر الأميركي «موجو»

اسم الفيلم إيرادات نهاية الأسبوع إجمالي الإيرادات عدد صالات العرض

1. Bohemian Rhapsody 50.000.000 50.000.000 4.000

2. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms 20.000.000 20.000.000 3.766

3. Nobody›s Fool 14.000.000 14.000.000 2.468

4. A Star is Born (2018) 11.100.000 165.634.566 3.431

5. Halloween (2018) 11.015.000 150.408.705 3.775

6. Venom (2018) 7.850.000 198.663.348 3.067

7. Smallfoot 3.805.000 77.484.301 2.002

8. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween 3.700.000 43.832.316 2.828

9. Hunter Killer 3.525.000 12.965.116 2.720

10. The Hate U Give 3.400.000 23.460.924 1.507