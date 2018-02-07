بالفيديو.. انهيار فندق وانشقاق الأرض جراء زلزال في تايوان

قضى شخصان وأصيب أكثر من مئتي آخرين بجروح، بعضها بالغة، جراء زلزال بقوة 6,4 درجات ضرب شرق تايوان مساء الثلاثاء، وفق ما افادت الحكومة.

Video shows firefighters in Taiwan attempting to get inside collapsed hotel where at least two people were trapped after 6.4-magnitude earthquake. https://t.co/n50z0NeaZN pic.twitter.com/CK4lVgXP5C

وأدى الزلزال الى تضرر عدد من المباني ابرزها فندق وبناية سكنية في مدينة هواليين الساحلية التي تعتبر مقصدا سياحيا رئيسيا في الجزيرة، بحسب ما افادت فرق الاطفاء.

كما تضررت خمسة مبان اخرى بدرجة أقل، بينها مستشفى، بحسب المصدر نفسه، فيما بثت محطات التلفزة مشاهد لطرق يملأها الركام وطرق سريعة تشققت.

Pray for #Taiwan

Update on #TaiwanEarthquake at 11:50pm Tuesday:

- 2 killed, more than 100 injured;

- 29 trapped in Marshal Hotel;

- The 6.5-magnitude earthquake happened near Taiwan's #Hualien County;

Thanks video shared from youtube UFOvni2012 pic.twitter.com/qNekaDtTUv