بالفيديو.. انهيار فندق وانشقاق الأرض جراء زلزال في تايوان

قضى شخصان وأصيب أكثر من مئتي آخرين بجروح، بعضها بالغة، جراء زلزال بقوة 6,4 درجات ضرب شرق تايوان مساء الثلاثاء، وفق ما افادت الحكومة.
 
وأدى الزلزال الى تضرر عدد من المباني ابرزها فندق وبناية سكنية في مدينة هواليين الساحلية التي تعتبر مقصدا سياحيا رئيسيا في الجزيرة، بحسب ما افادت فرق الاطفاء.
 
كما تضررت خمسة مبان اخرى بدرجة أقل، بينها مستشفى، بحسب المصدر نفسه، فيما بثت محطات التلفزة مشاهد لطرق يملأها الركام وطرق سريعة تشققت.
 
واظهرت المشاهد أيضا مبنى فندق مارشال وقد مال بشدة، فيما انهار جزء كبير منه على الأرض، واندفع منقذون لانقاذ الاشخاص العالقين داخله او تحت الركام.
 
واوضح رئيس الوزراء وليام لاي ان القتيلين سقطا في هواليين.
 
ووقع الزلزال في الساعة 23,50 (15,50 ت غ) على بعد حوالى عشرين كلم شمال شرق ميناء هواليين، بحسب ما اورد المعهد الاميركي للمسح الجيولوجي.
 
وتعد هواليين الواقعة على الساحل الشرقي الخلاب مقصدا سياحيا مهما في تايوان.
 
